2 lots re-platted at Quail Canyon at the Superstitions

Oct 4th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Property on the southeast corner of East Don Donnelly Drive and East Canyon Creek Drive has been re-platted.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors recently approved the re-plat of Quail Canyon at the Superstitions Lots 14 and 15 by Reginald and Karen Johnson, owners.

“As designated on this plat, one-foot-wide negative easements prohibiting vehicular ingress and egress are hereby dedicated to the public upon all lots adjacent to public drainage easements, tracts, or facilities and/or adjacent to public arterial or collector streets,” a county document states.

Open space, drainage, retention basins and landscape areas are to be maintained by the Quail Canyon Community Association.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie