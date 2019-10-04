2 lots re-platted at Quail Canyon at the Superstitions

Property on the southeast corner of East Don Donnelly Drive and East Canyon Creek Drive has been re-platted.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors recently approved the re-plat of Quail Canyon at the Superstitions Lots 14 and 15 by Reginald and Karen Johnson, owners.

“As designated on this plat, one-foot-wide negative easements prohibiting vehicular ingress and egress are hereby dedicated to the public upon all lots adjacent to public drainage easements, tracts, or facilities and/or adjacent to public arterial or collector streets,” a county document states.

Open space, drainage, retention basins and landscape areas are to be maintained by the Quail Canyon Community Association.

