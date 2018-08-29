2 critically injured in Apache Junction when vehicle crashes into wall

Two men were critically injured when the vehicle they were in crashed into a wall near Superstition Boulevard and Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction, a fire district official said.

Superstition Fire and Medical District officials were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall, Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of planning and logistics, said in a release.

“Crews arrived near the intersection of Superstition and Tomahawk roads to find a small vehicle with heavy damage,” he said.

“Two male occupants, both about 30 years of age, were found to have critical injuries from the incident. Firefighters had to utilize the ‘Jaws of Life’ to free the men from the vehicle and both were transported to local trauma centers with severe injuries,” he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Apache Junction Police Department, Assistant Chief Ochs said.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.