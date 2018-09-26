191 pounds of marijuana found in vehicle, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says

A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy, while on patrol, noticed a Chrysler PT Cruiser run a stop sign and pulled the vehicle over near Interstate 8 and Midway Road.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver and passenger jumped out and ran into the desert, officials said in a Sept. 25 release.

Deputies, along with Operation Stonegarden units and U.S. Border Patrol agents, searched the area for the suspects. Both were taken into custody.

Deputies located 191 pounds of marijuana in the back seat and trunk of the vehicle, PCSO said.

The suspects, driver 21-year-old Oscar Antonio Mora Olias and passenger, 44-year-old Francisco Martinez Moreno, are facing drug charges including conspiracy, transportation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of marijuana, PCSO said.

“You never know what you are going to uncover during a traffic stop. Our deputies did a fantastic job getting the suspects and stopping these drugs from making it any further into our state,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

“Our partnership with Border Patrol and Operation Stonegarden is essential to keeping our community and communities across our nation safe,” he said.

The Operation Stonegarden program supports enhanced cooperation and coordination among Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol and local, tribal, territorial, state and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the release.

The OPSG Program funds investments in joint efforts to secure the U.S. border along routes of ingress from international borders to include travel corridors in states bordering Mexico and Canada, as well as states and territories with international water borders, according to the release

