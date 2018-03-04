17 children, 2 adults treated at bus collision

Children and adults were injured when two school buses collided March 1 in front of Desert Vista Elementary School, a Superstition Fire and Medical District official said.
“A total of 19 persons were treated at the scene, which included two adults and 17 children. Only two child(ren) had to be transported to a hospital for further treatment. All others had refused further treatment or transportation to a hospital,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said in an e-mail.
Fire officials were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. for the motor-vehicle accident at the school at 3701 E. Broadway Ave., between Goldfield and Mountain View roads.
“Dispatch information stated that both buses were loaded with children and that children were injured. The first fire district unit arrived on scene just a few minutes later and determined that several children did appear to be injured,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
The call was upgraded to a first-alarm medical incident, which included the response of four engine companies, two ladder companies, two battalion chiefs, six ambulances and other ancillary vehicles for support, he said.
“This response brought more than 40 fire and (emergency medical services) personnel to the scene from the Superstition Fire and Medical District, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department and American Medical Response,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
“The incident scene was very large, but because of great organization and control it was managed very well. I give much credit to the many responders who train every day to prepare for these types of incidents. I will also add that this incident was managed very smoothly because of the support of the school district staff and the Apache Junction Police Department. Staff members from the school were able to contact the parents of injured children very quickly which prevented any delays of treatment by paramedics. Much thanks and appreciation is offered to the school district staff and to the Apache Junction Police Department for their great support with this incident,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.
