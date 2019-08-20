16 firefighters keep large field fire from homes in Gold Canyon

An Aug. 16 field fire in Gold Canyon was caused by a plumber working with a torch that malfunctioned, a Superstition Fire and Medical District official said. (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Fire and Medical District responded to a large field fire Friday, Aug. 16, in Gold Canyon. Multiple callers reported the fire about 8:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of East Canyon Creek Drive.

“Sixteen firefighters and several apparatus were utilized to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent and nearby homes,” Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, SFMD public information officer, said. “Once firefighters had homes protected, they worked to prevent the fire from jumping streets to surrounding neighborhoods and open desert areas. No homes were damaged and no injuries occurred in the incident,” he said.

The fire was caused by a plumber working with a torch that malfunctioned.

“The torch caught fire and the plumber threw it away from himself to avoid injury. Dry brush and vegetation caught fire and quickly spread across vacant lots,” Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Ochs said.

“The SFMD wishes to remind citizens to maintain a 30 foot clearance around your home by removing all weeds and dead ground cover. It is also important to keep trees and shrubs trimmed so they are at least 10 feet from the home,” he said.

