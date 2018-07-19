15 unlocked vehicles burglarized July 16-17 on south side of Apache Junction

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, several residents discovered their unlocked vehicles had been burglarized, Apache Junction police said.

“Many of these vehicles were parked on the street. A variety of articles have been reported taken. The thieves were very active; as many as 15 cases have been reported as of Tuesday morning,” Rob McDaniel, Apache Junction Police Department’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.

The areas that the car burglaries occurred include:

1700-1900 blocks of East 36th Avenue.

1900 block of East 37th Avenue.

3700 block of South Wickiup Road.

3200 block of South Warner Drive.

3500 block of South Warner Drive.

3600 block of South Descanso Road.

If your vehicle was unlawfully entered, even if there does not appear to be anything missing, report it to the police department at 480-982-8260, Mr. McDaniel said.

“This will help us to track where the suspects have traveled and evidence may be found to help identify the suspects. If you have any information that could help to identify the suspects, please call the AJPD tip line, 480-474-8585,” he said.

“Help us to reduce crime. Lock your car or truck every time that you leave it. Keep from being a victim of opportunity. Thieves look for an easy target. Refuse to become a victim,” he said in the release.

“These crimes occurred throughout the southern part of the city but criminals know no boundaries. They could easily come to any neighborhood in the city,” Mr. McDaniel said.

“Crime prevention should be in your daily routine. Make it a habit to lock your car doors and take your keys. Use your outside lights at night,” he said.

Mr. McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, can be reached at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.

