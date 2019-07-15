14 vehicles costing $564,000 to be purchased by City of Apache Junction

Eight of the vehicles to be purchased are for the Apache Junction Police Department. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Fourteen vehicles costing $564,413.77 are being sought for Apache Junction parks, police, public works and the motor pool and will be voted on at the July 16 meeting of the City Council.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The council is slated to vote as part of a consent agenda on purchasing the following vehicles, according to city records with the agenda:

$379,413.77 for two replacement Ford Super Crew Trucks and four replacement Ford Pursuit Explorers for the patrol division of the police department, one replacement Ford F-150 and one replacement Ford Escape for the crime investigations division of the police department, two replacement Ford F-150s for the parks and recreation department and two replacement Ford F-150 regular cab trucks for the fleet division of public works for motor-pool use.

$91,500 for a 2019 Case 570NEP Gannon Tractor with a fully enclosed cab, four-in-one bucket, gannon box and power take off. It is a replacement for a 2007 Case 570MXT Gannon Tractor Unit 30-249 with approximately 6,200 hours and in fair condition.

$93,500 for a 2019 Freightliner M2-60 cab and chassis. It is a replacement for a 2000 Freightliner FL80 Unit 30-209 with approximately 107,500 miles, cracked engine block and in poor condition. The price includes installation of a water tank from Unit 30-209, adding a 750 gallons per minute water pump, plumb, adding spray heads and emergency lighting.

