The city of Apache Junction has developed 14 projects for residents to promote sustainable efforts as part of a wider community effort.
The project ideas were developed under the Strong Sustainable Community Initiative that encourages residents to participate in promoting sustainable efforts in their neighborhoods. The 14 Steps Toward a Sustainable Future in Your Neighborhood address diverse areas of a better sustainable future. Among the ideas are safety and openness, a sense of community spirit and pride, and a neighborhood that ensures the preservation of the natural environment, according to a press release.
“This program goes beyond the ability to connect with the neighborhoods, it also allows you to connect with your local government,” City Manager Bryant Powell said in the release. “This kind of thing you just can’t put a price on.”
The Strong Sustainable Community Initiative collaborates with residents to revitalize neighborhoods while creating a viable setting for business investments, enhancing the quality of the build and natural environments, improving social standards, and promoting economic vitality.
Eligibility to participate in these projects are all residents who wish to make a positive impact on their neighborhood in the city of Apache Junction.
To participate in one of these projects and find more information about the Strong Sustainable Community Initiative, visit the website at www.ajcity.net/SSC, then:
- Click on 14 Steps Toward a Sustainable Future in Your Neighborhood
- Choose which project you would like to complete
- Print out the instructions for the project
- Fill out and submit the request form to hpatel@ajcity.net
- Once approved, start on your project. Some projects may require a few days for approval.
For more details about the Strong Sustainable Community Initiative and the 14 Steps Toward a Sustainable Future in Your Neighborhood contact Heather Patel at hpatel@ajcity.net or visit www.ajcity.net/SSC.