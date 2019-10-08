12 detained in drug, weapons sweep, Apache Junction police say

From left are David Barkley, Misty Barkley and James Hansen. (AJPD)

Twelve people were recently detained for weapons, narcotics, stolen property and outstanding felony warrants, Apache Junction police said.

Simultaneous search warrants were executed at approximately 7 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 1500 block of East 26th Avenue with officials from the Apache Junction Police Department Special Weapons and Tactical Unit, Community Resource Enforcement Unit, along with support from Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release.

After further investigation, seven people were arrested while the remaining were released pending further investigation, police said.

All seven suspects were transported to the Pinal County Detention Center for further processing. Four of the seven were booked on outstanding warrants while David Barkley, 39; James Hansen, 42; and Misty Barkley, 32, were booked on the charges of selling dangerous drugs and narcotics. Mr. Barkley and Mr. Hansen were also booked on additional charges of misconduct involving weapons, police said.

As a result of the search warrant, detectives seized three stolen weapons including an AR-15 rifle, one stolen laptop, suspected fentanyl pills, approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine and $2,581 in U.S. cash.

The public should be aware that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, according to the release.

