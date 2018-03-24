12 children checked by paramedics after charter school bus/vehicle incident

There were no injuries requiring a trip to the hospital, but 12 children and two adults were evaluated by paramedics after a vehicle hit a charter school bus March 22 in Apache Junction, a Superstition Fire and Medical District official said.
“The bus, belonging to one of our local charter schools, was stopped at a regular bus stop on Royal Palm when it was struck from behind by another vehicle,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said.
“A total of 14 persons were evaluated by fire district paramedics, which included 12 children. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries that required transport to a hospital,” he said.
The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Royal Palm Road, just north of 16th Avenue, he said.
“The SFMD would like to remind everyone that there are still a few weeks left in the regular school season and to please be alert of school buses and children walking to and from school,” he said.
It is the second bus accident this month. Two adults and 17 children were injured when two Apache Junction Unified School District buses collided March 1 in front of Desert Vista Elementary School, 3701 E. Broadway Ave.
