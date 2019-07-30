$116K for 3 servers, hard drives approved for Apache Junction

Jul 30th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Assistant City Manager Matt Busby

Three Dell VxRail E560F servers and hard drives costing $166,606.19 have been approved to be purchased for the City of Apache Junction.

The City Council in a July 16 consent agenda vote approved the purchase from Dell.

The three servers are for a virtual desktop project, Assistant City Manager Matt Busby said in a memo to the council.

“A virtual desktop allows us to streamline the cost of equipment by utilizing a group of servers to host multiple desktops for end-users while delivering a secure platform that is accessible to users from virtually anywhere they are within the city network,” he said.

“Each year we budget $100,000 for desktop replacement and after this project is in place there will be no need to purchase expensive computers anymore,” Mr. Busby said.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie