$116K for 3 servers, hard drives approved for Apache Junction

Assistant City Manager Matt Busby

Three Dell VxRail E560F servers and hard drives costing $166,606.19 have been approved to be purchased for the City of Apache Junction.

The City Council in a July 16 consent agenda vote approved the purchase from Dell.

The three servers are for a virtual desktop project, Assistant City Manager Matt Busby said in a memo to the council.

“A virtual desktop allows us to streamline the cost of equipment by utilizing a group of servers to host multiple desktops for end-users while delivering a secure platform that is accessible to users from virtually anywhere they are within the city network,” he said.

“Each year we budget $100,000 for desktop replacement and after this project is in place there will be no need to purchase expensive computers anymore,” Mr. Busby said.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.