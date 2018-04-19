1 smoke-inhalation victim in Apache Junction mobile home fire
Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District
Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District
Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District
Photo courtesy of Superstition Fire and Medical District
Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department extinguished an early morning mobile home fire April 18 in the 2800 block of West Fourth Avenue in Apache Junction.
“The mobile home was fully involved when units arrived and was contained to the one residence,” SFMD posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sfmd.az.gov.
“One patient from the residence was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation by SFMD ambulance M261. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” according to the post.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.