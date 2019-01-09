1 killed Jan. 5 in vehicle accident in Gold Canyon, official says

One person died and another was injured Jan. 5 in a vehicle and semi-truck accident on U.S. Highway 60 at Peralta Road in Gold Canyon, according to a Superstition Fire and Medical District official.

The accident was reported just before 9 p.m. and required the response of about 14 fire district personnel, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“Heavy damage occurred to a passenger vehicle after it collided with the rear-end of a semi-truck,” he said.

“The driver of the passenger vehicle, an adult male, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the accident and was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to a hospital by fire district paramedics,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 60 remained closed for a period of time while state troopers investigated the cause of the accident, he said.

