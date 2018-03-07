1 fatality from March 3 vehicle accident

One person died and 10 people were injured in a March 3 vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 60 west of Idaho Road, Superstition Fire and Medical District said.
“There is one fatality, two critically injured patients and eight with delayed injuries. Ten ambulances are being utilized to transport the injured to local hospitals. The freeway is closed west bound at Idaho Road so expect heavy delays,” SFMD posted on its Facebook page at 5:57 p.m. March 3.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services.
The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.
It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.