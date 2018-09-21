1 adult dead, trapped under Apache Junction school bus, official says

A man found trapped under an Apache Junction Unified School District bus died from his injuries from an early-morning accident in the 400 block of South Phelps Drive, a fire official said.

None of the 10 children on the bus or the driver were injured, Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, of the Superstition Fire and Medical District, said.

“Crews were dispatched for a report of a person not breathing and arrived to find an adult male trapped under a school bus,” he said in a release.

The call was dispatched at 6:39 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, he said.

“Fire district paramedics determined that the man had succumbed to his injuries in the incident and no efforts to resuscitate were initiated. The incident was immediately turned over to the Apache Junction Police Department,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“No injuries were reported for the bus driver or the children. School district representatives responded promptly to the incident scene and all of the children were reloaded onto another bus,” he said.

Apache Junction Police Department on Twitter stated the victim had been riding a motorcycle and slid under the school bus.

The school district sent a letter to parents and guardians, Sally Marks, AJUSD public information officer, said in an e-mail.

“The students on the bus were evaluated at the scene by the Superstition Fire and Medical District. None of the students needed treatment at that time and were released to go to school,” the letter states.

“Counselors are available to students and staff and we encourage your student to talk to a counselor to help them during this difficult time,” the letter states.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.