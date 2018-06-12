$1.2 million road construction project planned for Delaware Drive

Awarding a more than $1 million contract for replacing the asphaltic concrete on Delaware Drive, Apache Trail to Superstition Boulevard, will be considered at the next meeting of the Arizona State Transportation Board.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Friday, June 15, at the council chambers for the city of Globe, 150 N. Pine St. in Globe.

New concrete curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveways, storm drains, catch basins, pavement markings, signs and other related work are also part of the project, according to the documents with the meeting’s agenda.

Three bids were received: $1,270,000 from Visus Engineering Construction Inc. of Mesa, $1,507,961 from Combs Construction Co. Inc. of Glendale and $1,728,704.60 from Haydon Building Corp of Phoenix.

The work is to take 205 days, according to the document.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials recommended that the low bidder, Visus Engineering, be awarded the work, according to the document.

The transportation board consists of seven private citizen members appointed by the governor, representing specific transportation districts. Board members are appointed for terms of six years each, with terms expiring on the third Monday in January of the appropriate year.

Transportation board members encourage citizens to contact them regarding transportation-related issues. Board members may be contacted through the Arizona Department of Transportation, 206 S. 17th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007, or by calling 602-712-7550, according to the agenda.

