Will’s Hope Charity director speaks at Superstition Mountain Rotary meeting

Jul 17th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Greg Suenden

Greg Suenden, executive director of Will’s Hope Charity, 3654 N. Power Road No. 105 in Mesa, was the featured speaker at the July 11 meeting of the Superstition Mountain Rotary.

“The mission of Will’s Hope is to provide support for the donors, volunteers and advocates who care for and give hope to our community’s children in medical crisis and their families; maximizing their quality of life and restoring their hope,” according to a release.

More information on Will’s Hope can be found at http://willshope.org.

Superstition Mountain Rotary was chartered by Rotary International on Jan. 9, 1961. It meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. For more information, go to http://www.superrotary.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie