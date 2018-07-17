Will’s Hope Charity director speaks at Superstition Mountain Rotary meeting

Greg Suenden, executive director of Will’s Hope Charity, 3654 N. Power Road No. 105 in Mesa, was the featured speaker at the July 11 meeting of the Superstition Mountain Rotary.

“The mission of Will’s Hope is to provide support for the donors, volunteers and advocates who care for and give hope to our community’s children in medical crisis and their families; maximizing their quality of life and restoring their hope,” according to a release.

More information on Will’s Hope can be found at http://willshope.org.

Superstition Mountain Rotary was chartered by Rotary International on Jan. 9, 1961. It meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. For more information, go to http://www.superrotary.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.