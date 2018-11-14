Weekend festival honored veterans
The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers participated in the 9th Annual Festival of the Superstitions last weekend. (Submitted photo)
The 9th Annual Festival of the Superstitions last weekend featured a variety of events over two days, including a Veterans Tribute on Sunday, Nov. 11.
The weekend also included a car show and parade.
Car show proceeds benefited the Apache Junction Community Veterans Center, according to the event’s website.
Village Inn conducted a pie eating contest, and those who attended the two-day event enjoyed free music and obtained information at booths staffed by sponsors.
The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers handled parking duty and security.
