Volunteers needed for Apache Junction Water Festival

Prospector Park at 3015 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (File photo)

Fourth grade students and their teachers will again explore and celebrate water at the annual Apache Junction Water Festival Thursday, April 25 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, and volunteers are needed.

Volunteers from the water industry, local governments and the community make the Water Festival possible. Volunteers can help make the event fun and educational through volunteering, a press release states.



Help is needed at the festival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to set up, teach, and clean up at the event.



Those interested in volunteering can contact Chuck Dugan at cld1@email.arizona.edu or (520) 836-5221, ext. 210. Volunteers can attend a training session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at the Apache Junction Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.



The Water Resources Research Center and Cooperative Extension Services of the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences coordinates Arizona Water Festivals throughout the state.



The Apache Junction Water Festival is coordinated by the Apache Junction Water District, the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, Arizona Water Company and other local sponsors, a release states.



Arizona Water Festivals are recognized within the national network of Project WET, which develops water education resources worldwide.



Happening during Water Awareness Month and the week of Earth Day, the water festival provides an opportunity not only for students to learn, but for the community to get involved.



Over 100 million schoolchildren around the world learn about the importance of clean air and water; including the students in Apache Junction.



The water festival includes four interactive areas; watersheds, groundwater, the water cycle and ways to conserve water. Each area is correlated to state standards and addresses crucial topics in water stewardship.



Facilitators hope instilling water conservation habits and appreciation in children’s lives will lead to a lifelong commitment to water stewardship.

