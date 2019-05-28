Volunteers make 50 bicycles for foster children in Eagle Scout project

Dain Meister, a resident of Apache Junction and student at Smith Junior High School in Mesa, on May 25 worked with volunteers to put together 50 new bicycles for his BSA Troop 451 Eagle Scout project.

The bicycles are for Helen’s Hope Chest and will be distributed to children in the Arizona foster care system so they can have a bike of their very own, according to a release.

The volunteer effort took take place 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Trinity Church 2130 E. University Drive in Mesa.

A total of 49 volunteers helped, including scouts from Troops 451, 1968, 3968, 219, 380 and Pack 380, the release states.

Dain started raising money in February with a budget of about $4,000 and a goal of 50 new — or like new — bikes to give to Helen’s Hope Chest, his mother, Patricia Meister, said in an e-mail.

He collected $3,303, she said.

“While many wanted to help by donating used bikes and parts, the scope of his project was focused on new bikes for foster children. Many items are donated to the foster community in used condition; however, Dain wanted to make it a point to give foster children an opportunity to receive something brand new, just for them,” Ms. Meister said in the release.

“He made sure to get bikes of all sizes as people sometimes forget the fostered teenagers that need to have transportation to work,” she said. “Most of the new bikes came in a box ready for Dain to lead volunteers in building them. Other gently used bikes were purchased locally through marketing apps and cleaned up with degreaser and basic part replacement like tubes and handle grips.”

