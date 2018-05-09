Volunteer, employees of the month recognized by school district
(Special to Independent Newsmedia, by Sally Marks)
From left are Gene Marshall, volunteer of the month; Nicole Thomas, classified employee of the month; and Heather Wallace, certified employee of the month, all who work in the district office at Apache Junction Unified School District.
They were given awards at the May 8 meeting of the AJUSD Governing Board.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.