Vendors sought for Sept. 7 Patriot Day event at Superstition Harley-Davidson

Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A volunteer for a Patriot Day event Sept. 7 in Apache Junction for military veterans, first responders and community support organizations is looking for vendors.

“We are in the first steps of working with Superstition Harley-Davidson to put on an event to recognize and celebrate Patriot Day 2019 (Sept 11). The event will be held on Saturday, Sept 7, at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail,” Mike Kyzer, Friends of the Kids secretary and treasurer, said in a release.

“It will involve each organization putting up a table, handing out flyers, discussing their mission with the public, possibly holding raffles or 50/50s and networking to share challenges and success stories,” he said.

Mr. Kyzer is a volunteer/supporter of 501(c)3 organizations such as the Nation of Patriots, the Patriot Guard Riders, Run for the Wall, Honor Flight, Crisis 22 Project, multiple Harley Owners Groups and Friends of the Kids, according to the release.

There is no charge for setting up a booth/table at the event. For information, e-mail Brina Brown, Superstition Harley-Davidson events and marketing coordinator, at bbrown@superstitionhd.com.

