Transportation program partners with cancer support group

Envoy America, a ride-sharing program that offers accompanied transportation plus assistance and companionship services for seniors and patients, has formed a partnership with Phoenix Cancer Support Network.

PCSN is a nonprofit, comprehensive, cancer care network that provides free support and advocacy to cancer patients, according to a release.

“Envoy America has taken a unique role in helping the agency to help the community it serves,” the release stated. “Specifically, Envoy America is extending services such as offering pro-bono rides to those undergoing treatment and providing administrative support to PCSN.”

Jenny Martin, executive director and CEO of PCSN, stated in the release that “getting involved with local businesses is a great way for us to create a sense of community while helping us spread our mission.”

Envoy America CEO K.C. Kanaan stated: “This partnership with Phoenix Cancer Support Network in the city where Envoy America was launched is close to our hearts. Helping those in need is a calling for us, and we want to make sure that everyone we serve feels well taken care of.”

Envoy America currently services 68 cities with an additional 20 cities slated for the remainder of 2018, the release stated.

To schedule a ride or to learn more about Envoy America, call 888-375-5558.

