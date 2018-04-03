Three new to Gold Canyon Business Association board

The Gold Canyon Business Association has new directors, Dave Burden of Farmer’s Insurance, Lisa Fairbanks of Wahoo’s and Wendy Jones of Bloom Studios.
The purpose of the association is to provide a forum to network, discuss, represent and/or become an advocate for the business membership of the Greater Gold Canyon area, according to a release.
The association disseminates information pertaining to any public, private, governmental, commercial or developmental activities that may affect the present or future character or environment of the greater Gold Canyon business community and to serve as a conduit between those entities and the membership.
Membership dues are $60 annually. Go to GCBA.biz or email info@GCBA.biz for an application.
All five directors – including Scott Watson and Matthew Fliss – responded to a request for Q&A Meet Your Neighbor profiles. They follow:
Name: Dave Burden – Gold Canyon Business Association treasurer.
Age: 65
Town/neighborhood: Gold Canyon
When and why I moved here: Moved here in 1996. Relocated for business.
What I like most about living here: Love the environs and the people.
What I do: I own the Farmers Insurance Agency on Kings Ranch Road.
What I like most about what I do: Working with the great folks here in Gold Canyon.
Changes I’d like to see in this area: More retail/restaurants.
My family: Wife, Lynne, of 33 years; our son, John, and his wife Crystal; and grandson Alisdair.
My interests and hobbies: Four-wheeling, tactical shooting, reading, music.
The trait(s) I admire in others: Honesty, loyalty, humor.
People who inspired me (and how): Father, brother and many coaches.
My guiding philosophy: Say what you will do and do what you say.
***
Name: Scott Watson – Gold Canyon Business Association membership at-large
Age: 34
Town/neighborhood: Mesa
When and why I moved here: originally from Nebraska, moved here in 2012 because my wife took a teaching job.
What I like most about living here: No snow.
What I do: Sales agent for Carpet Direct. I sell all types of flooring.
What I like most about what I do: meeting new people every day, educating them on the different types of flooring to ensure they make a good decision and get the right type of flooring that suits their needs and lifestyle.
Changes I’d like to see in this area: Pay raises for teachers.
Favorite community cause and why: Anything that helps support our schools and teachers.
My family: Wife Jenn; daughter Devynn age 3; and son Roman age 1-1/2.
My interests and hobbies: Being a dad and golf (which there is no longer any time for).
The trait(s) I admire in others: Willingness to give, to listen and to help
People who inspired me (and how): my dad; he started and developed a very successful business, which inspired me to start my own. Being his own boss also gave he and my mother the freedom to always support and attend any event me or my sister had and that is a freedom I look forward to having so I can be there to support anything my wife or kids have going on. Also my mom; she taught me how to be kind to others no matter what and always be willing to help. Both taught me how a parent should raise a child.
My guiding philosophy: Treat others how you would want to be treated yourself. Work harder than everyone else because it pays off in the end.
***
Name: Wendy Jones – Gold Canyon Business Association secretary.
Age: 56
Town/neighborhood: Gold Canyon, La Mirada II.
When and why I moved here: 2012; job transfer.
What I like most about living here: The weather, landscape and wildlife.
What I do: Business Owner; BLOOMM Studios and Detail Garage Mesa.
What I like most about what I do: Helping others achieve their business and personal goals.
My family: Spouse, Lynn Gangemella; three dogs; and two grown children.
My interests and hobbies: I am a children’s book author and our non-profit, iComplyk12.org donates our books to K-6 school libraries.
The trait(s) I admire in others: Honestly and accountability.
My guiding philosophy: Nice is an action; kind is a lifestyle.
***
Name: Lisa Fairbanks – Gold Canyon Business Association vice president.
Age: 51
Town/neighborhood: Gold Canyon
When and why I moved here: Relocated with my work in 2011.
What I like most about living here: Weather.
What I do: Own Wahoo’s Restaurant and Bar.
What I like most about what I do: Giving people a place to share great food and great times with great friends and family.
Changes I’d like to see in this area: More businesses.
My family: My incredible husband, Stan; three dogs; and three grown children.
My interests and hobbies: My passion is cooking (and eating).
The trait(s) I admire in others: Work ethic, drive, compassion, empathy.
People who inspired me (and how): Survivors. People who adapt and overcome adversity of every kind.
My guiding philosophy: Be the change you want to see in the world.
***
Name: Matthew Fliss – Gold Canyon Business Association president.
Age: 40
Town/neighborhood: Gold Canyon.
When and why I moved here: The Superstitions eight years ago
What I like most about living here: The Superstitions
What I do: Financial advisor.
What I like most about what I do: Partnering with my clients to help them achieve their financial goals.
Changes I’d like to see in this area: None.
Favorite community cause and why: Conservators of the Superstition Wilderness.
My family: Two children, two grandchildren, wife.
My interests and hobbies: Reading, hiking
The trait(s) I admire in others: Honesty.
People who inspired me (and how): My parents. They raised 14 children and instilled in all of us the value of a strong work-ethic and honesty.
My guiding philosophy: Be honest.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.