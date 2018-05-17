Teen’s Eagle Scout project provides shade for urban farm

Tim Whitney Jr. completed his Eagle Scout Project to provide shade structures over St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Shade structures over St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Shade structures over St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Work at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Work at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Work at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Work at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Work at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Work at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. Volunteers at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road. A shade structure at St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road.

Just in time for summer’s triple-digit temperatures, teen Tim Whitney Jr. completed his Eagle Scout Project to provide shade structures over St. Vincent de Paul’s Mesa Dining Room Urban Farm, at 67 W. Broadway Road.

The shade and revitalized garden will extend growing season and allow dining room guests and volunteers to enjoy more time outdoors.

Over the past eight months, Tim independently fundraised $2,200 and recruited volunteers to build the project.

“Our dining rooms rely heavily on the food grown in our Urban Farms. It helps St. Vincent de Paul provide 4,000 meals each day,” explained Mesa Dining Room Manager Mary Ann Ricketts. “The need for shade is vital and without protection the plants cannot thrive.”

Tim partnered with a contractor who donated his time and helped with the construction plans. Tim also led a group of 10 volunteers and in just two days, the team had built two shade structures, two picnic tables, several tool blocks and purchased new gardening tools.

When asked why St. Vincent de Paul was chosen as the benefactors of this project, Tim credited the relationship between the volunteers, the farm and the good it provides the community.

“The Mesa Dining Room centers around love,” he explained. “The volunteers love the farm and the farm does genuine good in the community. I am honored to be a small part in helping the farm continue to do good for people in need.”

Editor’s note: Jessica Haag is the public relations manager for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.