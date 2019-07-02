Support local, national blood needs by donating around Independence Day

Blood donations are being sought. (File photo)

As local residents approach Independence Day and what will be a long weekend for many, Vitalant — formerly known as United Blood Services — is bracing for a shortfall of nearly 8,500 blood donations across the nation.

To help bolster blood supplies, Whataburger has partnered with Vitalant to thank all June 29-July 7 Valley blood donors with a complimentary Whataburger, according to a release.

Blood donations can decline by up to 25% during holiday weeks, but heavy traffic on the roads and highways can increase the potential for accidents and the need for blood, the release states.

For locations and to make an appointment, 877-258-4825 or go to BloodHero.com (enter city or ZIP code).

Vitalant is the non-profit blood provider for 100 of the hospitals in 11 of the 15 Arizona counties, including Maricopa. While all blood types are needed, the greatest demand is for donors with O-negative and O-positive, the universal blood types.

