Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center announces summer slate

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave., is getting ready to open for the 2019 season.



The pool officially opens to the public Saturday, May 25 with new open swim hours from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fee is $1.50 for youth and $2.50 for adults.



Pool passes are at a discounted price through Monday, May 27 at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, or at the pool opening weekend (passes will not be sold at the pool after May 27th). Other prices include $83 for a family pass; $53 for an adult pass; and $38 for a youth pass.



Lifejackets and flotation suits/devices need to come with a U.S. Coast Guard approved statement or they will not be allowed in the aquatic center. This includes blow up arm floaties, flotation rings and baby floats, according to a press release.



The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is also offering swim lessons for ages six months and up. Swim lessons will be in the mornings and evenings and are split into two-week sessions with five different sessions being offered during the season.



This year, the center has added a third timeframe to evening lessons to accommodate even more participants. There are also water aerobics and water tone and sculpt classes as well as an adult lap swim time.



Each month also hosts a special event. Fit Families Sweat and Splash is a free event for families to get fit at the pool. The event is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.



Children ages 7 and under must be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times. Pool passes will also be available for purchase at the pool during the Fit Family event.



Itty Bitty Beach Party will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21. Admission to this event is $3 and is open to kids aged 6 and under. There will be swimming, games and prizes. All children 7 and under must be within arm’s reach of an adult at all times.



Teen Glow Night will be from 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 12. Admission is $5 and all teens between the ages of 13-18 years old are welcome. There will be a variety of glow-in-the-dark activities including volleyball, open swim, music, games and competitions. Free pizza and drinks with price of admission.



The center will also host food trucks at the pool again this summer. There will be a variety of food truck vendors in the parking lot of Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, a release states.



The food truck calendar will be posted on our website as well as posted at the pool. Outside food is allowed into the facility in personal sized lunchboxes/coolers.

