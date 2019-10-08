Superstition Mountain Republican Club meets Oct. 10

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer, Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell, Rep. John Fillmore and Pinal County Supervisor Todd House are to provide updates at the Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail.

A social hour is planned for 5:30-6:30 p.m.with the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship. The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community, according to a release.

Kent Volkmer

Pinal County Attorney Volkmer’s mission is to strive to treat people with fairness, dignity and respect. He was sworn-in at a public ceremony on Jan. 3, 2017, according to the release.

Upon stepping into his role as county attorney, his goal has been to create a system of individualized justice and he wants county prosecutors to look at each case on its individual merits and seek a penalty that fits each individual crime. On the other end of the spectrum, he does not believe every person who commits a crime needs to go to jail and encourages the use of diversion, specialty courts, adult probation and prison to hold offenders accountable while giving offenders the skills necessary to successfully reintegrate into society, according to the release.

Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell. (Arianna Grainey)

Apache Junction City Manager Powell assists the City Council in developing and implementing a strategic plan to maintain and enhance the quality of life of all those who live, visit, work or invest in the city. He will explain the annexation from the Arizona State Selection Board of the 6,687 acres of state trust land into the city.

Mr. Fillmore, Arizona representative from District 16, is to provide an update on what he has been doing for the district and the state.

Pinal County Supervisor Todd House

Pinal County Supervisor House has served his community in many ways, including as chairman of the board of the Superstition Fire and Medical District and as chairman of the Superstition Mountain Base Coalition. He is the treasurer of Paws 4 Life and was previously the Kiwanis Club president and president of the Superstition Mountain Republican Club. He is to provide an update in what is happening in and around the county.

