Superstition Mountain Museum seeks volunteers for summer

Volunteers work in many different capacities at the museum including assisting at special events. (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is seeking people to volunteer at the museum.

As museum attendance increases each year, more people are needed in many capacities, particularly in the summer when volunteers are in short supply because many have headed north for the summer and local residents are taking vacations, the museum says in a press release.

The Superstition Mountain Museum, a release claims, would not exist if it weren’t for dozens of generous people who support the museum by volunteering their time to assist in a myriad of ways year around.

Volunteer opportunities include working in the gift shop and the general store, hosting visitors to the Elvis Chapel and the Apacheland Barn, working on the stamp mill, running the model railroad, helping with grounds maintenance and assisting with special events and projects.

Both men and women are welcomed in any of these capacities. Museum volunteers are only asked to work a minimum of four hours per week and can choose the days and times they would like to work. Training is provided.

“We work at making sure that the atmosphere is friendly and fun for museum visitors and volunteers alike,” Museum Volunteer Coordinator Jeff Danford said in a prepared statement.

Benefits of being a volunteer include an interesting and educational venue, a gift shop discount and the chance to make new friends and meet people from all over the world.

Anyone interested in volunteer opportunities can call the museum and ask for Mr. Danford or visit the museum Gift Shop to pick up a short application.

