Superstition Horsemen’s Association obstacle practice, treasure hunt Nov. 17

Superstition Horsemen’s Association on Nov. 17 is hosting its third annual “practice” fun obstacle ride in the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds arena.

Outside the arena there will be a Trail Treasure Hunt. Both events are for SHA members and the public.

“Bring your horse and practice riding through all the obstacles as many times as it takes to get your horse accustomed to each obstacle,” according to a release.

Obstacles in the arena will include the “Cowboy Curtain” the “Squeeze Box,” “Barrels” to negotiate, the “Rope Gate,” “Water Crossing” and more.

The Trail Treasure Hunt will consist of tiny treasures to find and count. The rider with the correct number of treasures will get a prize.

All riders in the treasure hunt must ride alone to take count then turn in their name and the number of treasures found. The winner will be announced during a chili cook-off that follows at 12:15 p.m.

SHA is charging $5 to enter the arena and treasure hunt. Sign in from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and begin the obstacle course and treasure hunt at 9 a.m. Both events close at noon.

A release of liability and waiver of claims pursuant to A.R.S. 12-553 must be signed before entering the arena and/or treasure hunt.

Children under 18 must have parent or legal guardian sign the waiver and release. Helmets will be available at the arena.

For more information, call Connie at 602-618-0699.

