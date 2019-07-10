Superstition Harley-Davidson, H.O.G. chapter volunteers serve meals at Genesis Project

From left are George Pederson, Mary Morelos, Ray Morelos, Brina Brown, Donna Woodcock and Charlie Woodcock. (Submitted photo)

Members of Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, and of the Superstition Harley Owners Group Chapter volunteered July 6 at the Genesis Project.

“We helped the Genesis Project serve hot meals to the helpless and homeless,” George Pederson, a member of Superstition H.O.G. Chapter in Apache Junction, said in a release. “We are a riding chapter but also help out our community.”

The Genesis Project, 564 N. Idaho Road Suite No. 5, a faith-based 501(c)3 organization, has been feeding the hungry for more than 12 years. The nonprofit has served meals five days a week in Apache Junction since 2006. Go to genesisprojectaz.com.

Membership in Superstition Harley-Davidson Chapter No. 3774 is open to any registered owner of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle who holds current membership in the International Harley Owners Group. Associate memberships are available for family and friends, according to superstitionhog.com.

