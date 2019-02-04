Superstition Fire and Medical District has 3 new firefighters

Three new firefighters — Clint Musgrave, Kevin Montgomery and Brian Dover — have begun serving with the Superstition Fire and Medical District, which services Gold Canyon and Apache Junction.

“Although each of these individuals will be serving as new firefighters for the district, none are new employees. All three have previously worked on an ambulance for the fire district’s transportation division,” SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“They were each offered positions as firefighters after competing with nearly 200 applicants and after completing an extensive testing process that began in late 2018,” he said.

The three began their training as recruit firefighters at the Phoenix Fire Academy on Oct. 15 and graduated on Jan. 25.

The new state-certified firefighters are serving the community at various SFMD fire stations, Assistant Chief Ochs said.

Mark Nelson, Chris Wohlforth, Matt Leon and John Rankin have also been offered positions as firefighters with SFMD and will attend the Phoenix Recruit Academy on Feb. 25.

A significant portion of the salaries for these seven new firefighters is funded by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s for a three year period, resulting in a cost saving for district citizens, Assistant Chief Ochs said.

In September the fire district was awarded a Federal Firefighter Assistance Grant for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.

“The primary purpose of the SAFER grant is to provide fire departments with temporary financial support to assist in increasing the staffing and response capabilities to meet community needs. Improving staffing and deployment capabilities allows fire service organizations to respond to emergencies more safely and effectively,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

Go to fema.gov/staffing-adequate-fire-emergency-response-grants or sfmd.az.gov.

