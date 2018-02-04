Ken Simkins selected Superstition Fire & Medical District 2018 firefighter of the year

The Superstition Fire & Medical District has recognized Firefighter/Paramedic Ken Simkins as the 2018 Firefighter of the year.
Prior to working at SFMD, he had relocated from Minnesota where he worked as a paramedic on an ambulance and volunteered with a sheriff’s search and rescue team. Firefighter Simkins was hired by the SFMD in 2006 (then the Apache Junction Fire District), according to a press release.
“He has focused his career on excellence in paramedicine and teaching others. He has been awarded the Save Hearts in AZ Registry and Education Award for multiple cardiac arrest saves and was recently awarded the Arizona Emergency Medical Systems Aces of Hearts Award in 2017 for exemplary EMS achievement,” Richard Ochs, Superstition Fire and Medical District assistant chief of emergency services and operations, said. “Firefighter Simkins has been passionate about teaching paramedicine for more than 10 years. He has served as preceptor for probationary firefighter/paramedics during his career with the SFMD and currently teaches paramedic students in his off-duty time. He holds instructor credentials that include; the American Heart Association, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Prehospital Trauma Life Support and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. Ken credits his most enduring success as being a husband of 28 years to his wife Tracy, and a father to his son Kyle. He enjoys spending his free time with his 3 dogs and volunteering as a board member for his home owners association and as a liaison with the HOA’s community landscape contractor. Firefighter Simkins clearly exemplifies the mission, visions, and values of the SFMD and has earned the honor of the Firefighter of the Year award with distinction. Congratulations Ken.”
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.