Superstition Area Land Trust’s Goff speaker at Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain

The May 2 Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain speaker was Charlie Goff, president of the Superstition Area Land Trust.
S.A.L.T. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit educational corporation that was formed to protect and preserve Arizona State Trust lands bordering the southern slope of the Superstition Wilderness Area.
Charlie told us about the trust’s mission, accomplishments and goals, as well as the challenges it faces.
For more information, go to www.azsalt.org.
Editor’s note: Roberta Holmes is a member of the Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain. The club was chartered by Rotary International on Jan. 9, 1961. It meets at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. For more information, go to http://www.superrotary.com.