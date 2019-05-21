Summer reading program begins May 28 in Apache Junction

Tim and Emma Lanning reading at the a library. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Apache Junction Public Library is set to kick off its 2019 all-ages summer reading program — “A Universe of Stories.”

Sign up for the program beginning May 28 at apachejunctionlibrary.azsummerreading.org. Read and log 1,000 minutes by July 6 to pick a free book at the Scholastic Book Fair from July 8-13.

Free weekly prizes will also be given to all registrants visiting the library beginning June 3 and include a free admission pass to Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, shaved ice from Bahama Bucks, a waffle from Waffle House, mini golf at Golfland-Sunsplash and more.

The summer reading kickoff event will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 30 and includes a one-hour visit from Arizona Cardinals’ mascot Big Red from 10-11 a.m.; free vision, hearing and developmental screenings from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension office; Child ID from 10 a.m.-noon and many fun activities for kids of all ages.



Other events during the summer include Hair-Raising Reptiles, Star Wars Science and a train show by Arizona Big Train Operators. A schedule of events can be found at ajpl.org/summer-reading-the-library.

The purpose of summer reading programs is to promote literacy skills, provide continued access to books and learning tools, and encourage reading as an enjoyable activity, according to the release.

Children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school; families from low-economic backgrounds are especially at risk. Those who continue to read at least six books when school is out also perform better in reading and math when they return in the fall. Every novel, picture book, comic book and audiobook counts.

For more information on the event, contact Pam Harrison at the Apache Junction Public Library at pstandhart@ajcity.net or call 480-474-8615.

This event was made possible by the Friends of the Library.

