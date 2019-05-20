Summer open gym offered May 28-July 19 in Apache Junction

Participants at Apache Junction’s open gym program. (File photo)

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is again holding its summer open gym program.

Children can participate in arts and crafts, sports, board-game tournaments, fitness games and more. The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, and Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., sites offer a wide variety of structured activities and games for children in first through eighth grades.

The Apache Junction Unified School District is offering its free breakfast and lunch program to all children 18 and younger while the program is at Cactus Canyon Junior High School.

Summer open gym runs 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. May 28-July 19. Half- and full-day options are available. Scholarships and payment plans are also available.

Call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.