SUITS program outfits 50 East Valley high school students

The East Valley Women’s League will outfit more than 50 East Valley high school students with suits, shirts, ties, belts and shoes as part of its SUITS program.

SUITS stands for Setting Up Incredible Teens for Success.

For the third straight year, EVWL has partnered with the Men’s Warehouse at Chandler Gateway Shops, 3400 W. Chandler Blvd., to outfit the boys from 17 Valley high schools. Including this year, 125 suits will have been given away.

Students are selected based on applications and recommendations from school administrators, according to a release.

“Students must consistently display outstanding effort, strong character and demonstrate leadership and friendliness every day to fellow students and staff,” the release stated.

Fittings and suit selections are being scheduled for boys from Basha High School, Chandler High School, Compadre High School, Corona del Sol High School, Desert Ridge High School, Desert Vista High School, Dobson High School, Gilbert High School, Hamilton High School, Highland High School, Gilbert High School, Marcos de Niza High School, Maricopa High School, McClintock High School, Mesa High School, Mountain Pointe High School, Tempe High School and Westwood High School.

“Providing these deserving young men with the SUITS Award will allow them to look and feel their best for college scholarship interviews, job interviews, prom or any occasion that calls for a suit,” stated Denise Burns, who chairs the SUITS committee for the East Valley Women’s League.

In addition, EVWL’s signature event, the annual Cinderella Affair, has given away more than 14,000 free prom dresses to high school students.

The 16th annual Cinderella Affair, open to juniors and seniors with valid IDs at high schools statewide, is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, April 6 and 13, at The Cinderella Affair Boutique, 411 N. McKemy Ave. in Chandler.

For more information about The Cinderella Affair, visit cinderellaaffair.org. For more about the East Valley Women’s League: evwl.org.

