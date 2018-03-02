Students of the month for January at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the Feb. 13 governing board meeting. From right in the back row are Dennis Mack of Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349; Jeff Struble, representing Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction; AJUSD Governing Board Vice President Dena Kimble; AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich; AJUSD board members Michael Weaver, Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi; and AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson. Students were: Heather Cornwell and Bryce White of Desert Vista Elementary School, Madison Mullender and Daniel Urias of Four Peaks Elementary School, Savannah Koch and Benjamin Martinez of Peralta Trail Elementary School, Julianna Carrillo and Maxwell Jada of cactus Canyon Junior High School and Ben Jones and Kaylea Wilsoncroft of Apache Junction High School.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com