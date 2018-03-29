Students of the month for February at Apache Junction Unified School District were honored at the March 27 governing board meeting.
From left in the back row are AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson; AJUSD board members Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia and Michael Weaver; AJUSD Governing Board Vice President Dena Kimble; AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich; and Jeff Struble, representing Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction. Students were: Skylar Brindle and Micah Pape of Desert Vista Elementary School, Miguel Carrillo Jimenez and Gwendalyn McVicker of Four Peaks Elementary School, Nevaeh Huskey and Jordyn Powers of Peralta Trail Elementary school, Joshua Raby and Katie Williamson of Cactus Canyon Junior High School and Logan Dela Cruz and Melanie Yakel of Apache Junction High School.
Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com