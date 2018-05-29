Stein new president at American Legion Post No. 27’s women’s auxiliary
President Monica Rae Stein.
American Legion Apache Junction Post No. 27 held its installation of new women’s auxiliary members May 23.
Department President Yolanda Bonilla conducted the installation ceremony.
Installed was President Monica Rae Stein, who will assume her new position on June 24.
Approximately 50 guests attended the dinner and ceremony at the Post No. 27, 1018 S. Meridian Road. The website is http://www.apachepost27az.org/.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.