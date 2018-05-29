Stein new president at American Legion Post No. 27’s women’s auxiliary

American Legion Apache Junction Post No. 27 held its installation of new women’s auxiliary members May 23.

Department President Yolanda Bonilla conducted the installation ceremony.

Installed was President Monica Rae Stein, who will assume her new position on June 24.

Approximately 50 guests attended the dinner and ceremony at the Post No. 27, 1018 S. Meridian Road. The website is http://www.apachepost27az.org/.

