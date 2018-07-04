State senate candidate Hernandez endorsed by Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona

Michael “Big Mike” Hernandez, entrepreneur and conservative LD16 state senate candidate, on July 2 received the endorsement of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, according to a release.

Legislative District 16 covers parts of Mesa, Apache Junction, San Tan Valley, Gold Canyon and Queen Creek.

“I’m incredibly thankful to have the support of PFFAZ in my campaign,” Mr. Hernandez said in a release.

“Every day in LD16, brave fire fighters put their lives on the line to keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe,” he said.

“They are committed to serving those in need whenever duty calls and an inspiration to all those who care about our community. As the next state senator from LD16, I look forward to working with PFFAZ to get fire fighters the resources they need to get the job done,” Mr. Hernandez said in the release.

“Mr. Hernandez, a resident of San Tan Valley, is a strong conservative focused on public safety, securing the state’s southern border, protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of Arizonans and reducing the size and scope of state government,” according to the release.

He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. His early career was spent in retail sales, where he earned several awards for his achievements. He also worked in retail management and worked with two Fortune 100 companies.

“In 2013 in search of new challenges he started his journey into real estate. With a lot of hard work, he now leads a team that is on track to sell over $12 million in residential real estate in 2017,” according to the release.

