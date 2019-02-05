Spring, summer season provides pool fun, job skills for young people

Fun at the pool also could mean employment for young people in Apache Junction.

The Junior Lifeguard program is designed for ages 11-14 who work as volunteers and gain knowledge about what it takes to be a lifeguard or water safety instructor.

“They will learn important skills that can transition them into a paying job in the future. Our volunteers earn credits that can be used for any program through Parks and Recreation,” according to a release.

There are two options for Junior Lifeguard training, Saturdays, March 30 or April 13. The training class is required for first-time Junior Lifeguards.

Returning Junior Lifeguards do not need to take the training class but must stop by the parks and recreation offices in the Multi-Generational Center and pick up a volunteer application.

For those who will be 15 years old by Friday, March 15, the Lifeguard Training class is being offered over spring break – March 11-15. The release stated that teens will “learn valuable job skills, including customer service, team work and responsibility along with the lifesaving skills necessary to keep people safe at the pool.”

Those interested in teaching swim lessons and who will be 16 years old by Friday, March 22, can take the Water Safety Instructor class March 18-22.

All lifeguards and water safety instructors must have a current certification in order to be hired by the city.

Registration for the training classes can be done at ajcity.net/onlinereg or in person at the center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

The Apache Junction Human Resources Department is accepting applications for lifeguards and water safety instructors for the 2019 season.

Job applications can be filled out online prior to certification. Those registering should note in the “Training” section of the application that they are enrolled in a class.

All job and volunteer applications can be found online under the “jobs/volunteer” tab at ajcity.net.

