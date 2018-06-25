Soroptimist of the East Valley installs 2018-19 board

During the June 14 Soroptimist International of the East Valley business meeting a new board was installed for the 2018-19 year.

Grace Guilfoyle will serve as president, Dorian Townsend will serve as president election, Barbara Kelly will serve as treasurer, Constance Halonen-Wilson will serve as secretary, and Rhonda Rome and Dana Osborne will serve as directors, according to a press release.

“This year’s theme Give 2 Grow will continue our club’s strong foundation by engaging members with fun and meaningful service activities which will in turn help to grow the club’s impact on the community,” said Ms. Guilfoyle in a prepared statement.

“Our club will continue to support local women and girls achieve access to education through the Soroptimist flagship programs, Live Your Dream scholarships and Dream It Be career planning for girls.”

Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls. Membership provides the opportunity to meet new people while making a difference in the community.

Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of the month. For membership information, meeting location and additional details about SIEV, visit SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087.

