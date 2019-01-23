Soroptimist arts, crafts fair to benefit East Valley girls, women

The Soroptimist International of the East Valley’s Arts and Crafts Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, in conjunction with the annual Lost Dutchman celebration.

The fair will feature vendors 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Pinal County Complex in Apache Junction, 575 N. Idaho Road.

Vendor spaces remain available for $60 each.

Vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment. Applications are due Tuesday, Feb. 19. To apply, visit SIEastValley.com.

For vendor or sponsorship questions, contact Rhonda Rome at 602-316-7971.

“Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls,” according to a release.

“SIEV, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, participates in local events and programs that help support the community, with a primary focus on providing access to education for women and girls.”

