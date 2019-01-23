Soroptimist arts, crafts fair to benefit East Valley girls, women

Jan 23rd, 2019 · by · Comments:

The Soroptimist International of the East Valley’s Arts and Crafts Fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, in conjunction with the annual Lost Dutchman celebration.

The fair will feature vendors 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Pinal County Complex in Apache Junction, 575 N. Idaho Road.

Vendor spaces remain available for $60 each.

Vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment. Applications are due Tuesday, Feb. 19. To apply, visit SIEastValley.com.

For vendor or sponsorship questions, contact Rhonda Rome at 602-316-7971.

“Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls,” according to a release.

“SIEV, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, participates in local events and programs that help support the community, with a primary focus on providing access to education for women and girls.”

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie