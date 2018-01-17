Shannon Hanson from Gold Canyon graduates from Brenau University

Shannon Lee Hanson from Gold Canyon graduated from Brenau University with master of science degree in occupational therapy during commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 18. She was one of 404 students who received a degree during winter graduation.
Since 1878, private, not-for-profit Brenau University has expanded its tradition of providing higher education from the campus environment it still operates to global reach through online programs. The 140-year-old Women’s College in Gainesville, Georgia, continues to offer enriched single-gender undergraduate residential experiences alongside coeducational undergraduate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in several locations in Georgia and Florida as well as throughout the world in its virtual classrooms. To learn more, visit www.brenau.edu.