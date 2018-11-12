Seductive Car Club toy drive held at Superstition Harley-Davidson

The Seductive Car Club hosted a toy drive Nov. 3 at Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

“The toys they collected go to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home for Christmas,” Apache Junction Mounted Ranger Renee Shutts said in an e-mail.

“They throw a car show/toy drive at Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction every year. This year was their fifth annual event,” she said.

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers attended and provided security for the event, she said.

Learn about the club at facebook.com/seductivecarclub1.

Sunshine Acres, 3405 N. Higley Road in Mesa, has 80 children and has helped more than 1,900 over the years. For more information on Sunshine Acres, go to sunshineacres.org.

