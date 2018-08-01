Scout’s project restores grassland, earns him Eagle distinction

Bronson Williams-Shaw of Apache Junction has completed a project to restore a section of grassland grazing area in Flagstaff, earning him Eagle Scout honors.

Bronson Williams-Shaw and Paul Vukeles, his Eagle Scout mentor. (Submitted photo)

He worked to earn the distinction through a joint effort among the National Forestry Service, The Elks Association and Boy Scouts of America.

“Bronson took charge of the project, coordinated the efforts and was able to secure donations from Toms BBQ to feed all the scouts. Ace Hardware, Frontier Ace Hardware and Home Depot donated water, safety glasses and work gloves,” according to a release.

The project had 25 volunteers working on the national forest land, restoring 3 acres of grassland for the elk that call the area home.

