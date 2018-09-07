Sam Valencia new Apache Junction High School head varsity girls basketball coach

Sam Valenica is the new head varsity girls basketball coach at Apache Junction High School.

Coach Valencia has been involved with coaching basketball at the high school level for the last 10 years. He is also the head JV girls volleyball coach.

“Coach Valencia’s coaching philosophy centers around a well-rounded athlete,” Sally Marks, public information officer for the Apache Junction Unified School District, said in a release.

“He said he believes academics, work ethic, morals and attitude will drive the school’s athletes to excel on and off the court,” she said.

“Coach Valencia’s passion and enthusiasm for the game of basketball is contagious,” Dawn Schwenckert, athletic director at AJHS, said in the release.

“We are truly fortunate to have such a high-quality coach for our program. His commitment to our athletes is unmatched and the upcoming season will be fun to watch,” she said.

Prior to coming to AJHS, Coach Valencia coached at Sequoia Charter School as the varsity assistant and boys head coach, Imagine Prep as boys head coach and AJHS as the boys assistant varsity coach.

To view upcoming sporting events, including volleyball and basketball, go to ajusd.org.

