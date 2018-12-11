Roger Matas elected captain of Apache Junction Mounted Rangers

Roger Matas, who served as internal affairs officer and also took on the role as acting captain, was elected captain Dec. 7 for the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.

He “was elected by the AJ Mounted Rangers to be captain because he handled the job with ease. Roger is a valuable asset to the AJ Mounted Rangers,” AJMR member Renee Sprecher Wagner Shutts said in a release.

“Roger has a long history of organizing and volunteering with groups supporting children and families. He has a background in public relations, communications and management,” she said in the release.

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers is a volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth by providing safety measures at various community events.

It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization that promotes the traditions of the Old West, as well as assisting with emergency food and educational needs, athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol. For more information, go to ajmountedrangers.org.

