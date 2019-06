Elizabeth Rizzo, left, and Richard Sterba, right. (Norm Peterson, special to Independent Newsmedia)

Richard Sterba of Gold Canyon married Elizabeth Rizzo of Hawaii in a private ceremony in Gold Canyon in June.

The minister was Anne Levan, chaplain for the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers. Mr. Sterba was the captain of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers for seven years, according to a release.

The happy couple met at Aly Peterson’s home on July 4, 2018, according to the release.

